The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Genoa City is full of Christmas wishes, family traditions, and loved ones coming home

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease the residents of Genoa City have Christmas on the brain. Some people are hoping for a Christmas miracle, others enjoy new and old family traditions, and loved ones return home for the holidays.

Theo (Tyler Johnson) is introduced to Abbott family holiday traditions as he bonds with Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack (Peter Bergman). Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) receive a special Christmas present just for the two of them. However, Jack has a surprise gift for the entire Abbott clan.

It may be the holiday season, but it is also Summer’s (Hunter King) birthday. She will celebrate the day with her mom, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), who gives Summer a pleasant surprise.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) makes plans for the holidays, but do they include Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan)? She and Adam (Mark Grossman) are focused on giving Connor (Judah Mackey) the best Christmas. Chelsea may not have time to squeeze Nick in during the holiday season. After all, Connor is adamant about celebrating the season with only his parents.

Phyllis will fill Nick in on a few details of Adam’s past, which could help Nick with Chelsea. Adam will surprise Chelsea, though, but it is not clear if that is a good or bad thing. Later in the week, Adam will overstep. The question is who does he overstep with? There are so many possibilities!

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) experience the true meaning of Christmas. Could it have to do with an unexpected Newman family member returning home for the holiday festivities?

Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) are reunited with their son, Fenmore (Zach Tinker). Is he the unexpected development that occurs during Lauren and Michael’s night out with Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell)?

The Abbott family is in the house! 🙌 Their answers to our holiday question are pretty sweet. 😉 Thanks for playing @eileen_davidson, @BethMaitlandDQB, Peter Bergman, @MelissaOrdway, and Marla Adams! #YR pic.twitter.com/hnhcp5XM8w — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 18, 2019

Devon (Bryton James) has a Christmas surprise for Elena (Brytni Sarpy), but she might be too distracted by hoping for a Christmas miracle with Nate (Sean Dominic) to appreciate it. Also, Jill (Jess Walton) wants answers from Chance (Donny Boaz) and is surprised by his responses.

It’s all about the holiday season on the CBS daytime drama. Make sure to tune in each day to see how the Christmas spirit impacts the good people of Genoa City.

Please remember due to preemptions and the altered schedule of the hit soap opera, spoilers may shift a little bit.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.