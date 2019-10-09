The Young and the Restless star Elizabeth Hendrickson pregnant with first child

Congratulations are for The Young and the Restless’ Elizabeth Hendrickson who has announced her very first pregnancy.

The glowing actress who plays Chloe on the CBS sudser says that she and husband Rob Meder will be welcoming their daughter in March of next year.

Hendrickson announced her happy news on Instagram, with a sideways picture of her baby bump and the words, “No that’s not a belly full of bagels it’s a belly full of bagels AND a BABY!”

The beautiful and talented star and Rob Meder married in June following a 2018 Christmas engagement. According to Hendrickson, she will be sharing details about her journey to get pregnant in the future, insinuating that the road was not smooth. She looks forward to speaking about her experience as well as hearing from others in the same boat.

Elizabeth Hendrickson returned to her role as Chloe on Y&R this year after a stint on General Hospital as D.A. Margaux Dawson.

Chloe had been presumed dead before her astonishing return. She was living with her young daughter and Kevin (Greg Rikaart), and all were safe and sound. However, Kevin was lured out of “retirement” to aid Adam (Mark Grossman) in a shady scheme.

This led to friction between Chloe and Kevin as Adam was the one who accidentally took her daughter Delia’s life in a tragic car accident.

Eventually, the whole truth about Kevin and Chloe’s whereabouts and shenanigans emerged and she showed herself, going on to help a very confused Billy (Jason Thompson) when he nearly ran her down aiming for Adam. Chloe has been seen intermittently since then, and it will be interesting to see if Hendrickson’s pregnancy is written into the show.

Congratulations on your fantastic news Elizabeth, we can’t wait to hear more about your pregnancy journey in the coming weeks and months!

Sign up now for your The Young and the Restless news alerts!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.