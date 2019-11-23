The Young and the Restless Peter Bergman 30th anniversary episode: When should fans tune in?

The Young and the Restless will celebrate Peter Bergman’s 30th anniversary on the daytime drama with a special Jack Abbott-centric show.

CBS shared a first look at the special show, which features Jack reminiscing about his life in Genoa City, with Entertainment Weekly. The business tycoon has had quite an exciting life full of drama, schemes, fights, romance and of course, time with the beloved Abbott family.

As fans know, Jack and Traci (Beth Maitland) have been working on a book about the history of the Abbott family. After weeks of research, as well as the discovery of new family member Theo (Tyler Johnson), the family memoir is finished. The episode honoring Peter’s legacy on the CBS soap opera kicks off with Jack getting choked up as he toasts Traci’s work on the book.

Those tears flowing are not merely about the Abbott family legacy. The waterworks also honor Peter and the extraordinary talent he brings to Y&R. While Jack is taking a stroll down memory lane, fans are given nostalgic flashbacks to some of Peter’s most memorable performances.

There is no question that as Jack pays homage to the people he loves, Peter Bergman is speaking of the costars, who are like family to him. Once Jack honors Traci and the book, he is left alone to read the memoir. The book sparks a flood of memories for him, which allows fans to relish in some classic footage from the daytime drama.

Peter Bergman’s 30th-anniversary episode of The Young and the Restless is scheduled to air Monday, November 25. However, due to the CBS show being preempted a couple of times for coverage of the impeachment hearings, fans were worried things may be delayed again.

CBS has not announced an air date change for the stand-alone episode, so hopefully, the network is moving forward with the original date.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.