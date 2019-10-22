The Young and the Restless: Daniel Goddard out as Cane Ashby

The Young and the Restless fans may have seen the writing on the wall, but the news still isn’t any easier to read. Daniel Goddard confirmed that he is out at The Young and the Restless after 13 years of playing Cane Ashby.

With the current storyline on The Young and the Restless, Cane inherited Devon’s (Bryton James) money. It hasn’t made sense, and with Lily (Christel Khalil) back in Genoa City, news of his departure is a bit stunning.

On Instagram, Daniel Goddard revealed that he was no longer going to be a part of The Young and the Restless. His statement read, in part, “I am forever grateful for the 13 years I have been a part of the Y&R family… but sadly it seems that without Neil and Lily there just is no Cane. 💔”

Details regarding Cane’s exit from Genoa City have not been revealed. News of Daniel Goddard’s departure from The Young and the Restless came straight from him, and at the time of writing this, CBS has not commented on the news.

With Neil (Kristoff St. John) gone due to the actor’s passing earlier this year, and Lily being gone and brought back only sparingly since she went off-contract, it seems that Cane is no longer needed. The writers haven’t woven him into the canvas as much in recent months, which has led to speculation that Cane may be exiting soon.

As for when Cane’s final air date in Genoa City will take place, there are no answers. If Daniel Goddard has completed filming, his exit could likely coincide with November sweeps. Sometimes scenes are taped around six weeks in advance. Without confirmation though, it is hard to guess when he will be exiting for good.

Fans will miss Daniel Goddard as he has been a part of the show for more than a decade.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.