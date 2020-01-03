The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor and Nikki deliver warnings, Sharon reminisces with Nick, and Phyllis makes waves

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS soap opera indicate warnings are issued, a future is in question, a former couple takes a trip down memory lane, and unsolicited advice is given.

Sharon (Sharon Case) will receive disturbing news that will prompt her to take a look at her past and question her future. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) senses something is off with Sharon and will try to get through to her. She, however, will turn to Nick (Joshua Morrow) in her time of need. They will reminisce about their past together.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is on a mission for answers. Is she worried about her mother, or does her quest for the truth have to do with her girlfriend, Tess (Cait Fairbanks), getting an invitation from recording artist Tanner Watts (Chase Coleman)?

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has a warning for one Genoa City resident. Could be it Adam (Mark Grossman), after he successfully broke up Nick and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan)? Victor (Eric Braeden) has a warning for Adam, which means he could be in for a double dose of family drama.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) will continue to work to take down Abby (Melissa Ordway). She will relish in pushing Abby’s buttons as she puts her plan into action. Phyllis will even confide in Nick, but will he be up for listening to another one of his ex-wife’s crazy ideas?

Devon (Bryton James) gets some unsolicited advice from Abby. By week’s end, he will make a shocking admission regarding Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Fans will recall Victor gave Devon a file on the legal eagle. Is Devon finally going to use some of the dirt dug up on Amanda for his own good?

Theo (Tyler Johnson) will stir up trouble this week. He will start by needing Summer (Hunter King). Is he targeting his ex to benefit himself at work, or to help him get closer to Lola (Sasha Calle)? Jack (Peter Bergman) will show his unwavering support for Theo, but what happens when it backfires? Could Jack unknowingly hurt his relationship with his son, Kyle (Michael Mealor)?

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) confronts Billy (Jason Thompson) over his sketchy behavior. She knows something is going on with her man, and Victoria is ready to get to the bottom of it. Billy may not be open to talking to her though. He does speak to someone, and for once, it’s not Amanda. Chloe (‎Elizabeth Hendrickson) will lend her ear to Billy. However, that doesn’t mean he is facing up to his troubles.

There is never a dull minute on the CBS daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.