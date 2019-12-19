One Life to Live alum Chase Coleman joins The Young and the Restless

One Life to Live alum Chase Coleman is headed to The Young and the Restless in a new short-term role.

Soap Opera Digest was first to break the news Chase has been cast as Tanner Watts. The character is described as a “popular recording artist with a past connection to someone in Genoa City.”

The talented actor is also a musician in real life, so the role is perfect for him to showcase his skills. Chase revealed to the soap opera magazine that he is enjoying his time at the CBS daytime drama.

“I’ve been having an absolute blast. I didn’t know I was going to have this much fun,” he expressed.

As of now, Chase and his alter ego Tanner are scheduled to pop up in Genoa City on January 3. However, the date could change if preemptions continue to alter the schedule of the CBS soap opera.

Daytime fans will remember Chase from his time as Garrett on OLTL. He joined the former ABC soap opera in 2006 but left in 2007. However, playing Garett helped Chase gain recognition in the New York acting scene, earning him guest spots on popular shows like Law & Order, Gossip Girl, and The Good Wife.

Chase was later cast in the HBO hit drama Boardwalk Empire as Billy Winslow. He, along with the rest of the cast, took home a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2010. Chase went on to become a fixture on the NBC drama Aquarius and The CW hit, The Originals.

Television is not the only genre where Chase has made a name for himself. He has had supporting roles in several infamous Indie films such as New York City Serenade, Warehouse Rumble, Mama, 8:46, Roses, and Cloak and Dagger.

Along with acting and playing music, Chase also has his own production company, Bloodstone Productions, where he writes, directs, and produces short films and web-series. There is no question he is one busy and multi-talented man.

Chase Coleman will kick off 2020 with a new gig on The Young and the Restless. It has not been revealed how long he will be on the CBS drama or who the character of Tanner will interact with while in Genoa City. Since Tanner is a musician, it is a good bet Devon (Bryton James) is one person that the new character will encounter.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.