The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon breaks the news she has breast cancer

The Young and the Restless spoilers for new episodes of the CBS soap opera tease Sharon’s (Sharon Case) breast cancer story is front and center next week.

Sharon has been keeping the secret of finding a lump in her breast from her family. Now that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, it is time for Sharon to tell her loved ones what is going with her.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) knows something is up with Sharon. He has sensed her troubles for days. Sharon lets him know she has breast cancer. Rey goes with her to the doctor to discuss treatment options. There is only one question on Sharon’s mind as she listens to her doctor, will she beat cancer?

It becomes clear to Sharon she must break the news of her diagnosis to her loved ones. Nick (Joshua Morrow) is the first one she confides in after Rey. The two exes have a deep bond. They proved that in recent scenes reminiscing about Cassie. Nick makes it clear that Sharon has the best support system around, and she will not have to handle everything on her own.

Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) worries her mother is going to die. Sharon tries to reassure her daughter that she is not going anywhere. Even Nick will help ease Faith’s fears.

However, neither one of them knows what the future holds, so Faith has trouble believing them. She is supposed to head back to boarding school, but now that Sharon has cancer, will Faith convince her parents to let her stay in Genoa City?

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is still dealing with her girlfriend, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) leaving to go on tour. However, Mariah will turn all of her focus to Sharon once she learns of her cancer diagnosis.

Her family surrounds her as she prepares for the fight of her life. News of Sharon’s condition spreads, now that her family knows the truth. It is only a matter of time before she has even more people to help her fight breast cancer.

It is going to be an emotional week as Y&R kicks off one powerful story. Make sure to tune in daily. This is one story fans should not miss.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.