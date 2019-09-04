The Young and the Restless: Pine Forest Inn and Spa is Jack’s destination?

Do eagle-eyed fans now have a bead on where Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is on The Young and the Restless? It would appear that way given a little clue on his console and a storm of fans speculating on social media. Jack has left Genoa City and appears to be headed to the Pine Forest Inn and Spa.

The only question is, where is Pine Forest Inn and Spa? Maybe an even better question is, who else might pop up at what is sure to be a deliciously hidden getaway ripe for illicit hookups?

What we do know is that Jack has left town, along with his cares. He’s given Kyle (Michael Mealor) the keys to the kingdom and put the pedal to the metal.

After a heartfelt talk with sister Traci (Beth Maitland) and an even more surprising gabfest with frenemy Victor (Eric Braeden), Jack appears to have acted on his restless feelings.

Have we seen the last of Jack in Genoa City? He wasn’t very forthcoming with Traci when she finally got a hold of him today. Jack apologized for not answering her calls sooner but simply said he’s been busy.

Now doesn’t that open up a kettle of juicy speculation as to what he’s up to?

One thing’s for sure, Jack looked fit and healthy and in fine fettle as he drove along talking in his new location. How did he find the Pine Forest Inn and Spa? Is it in Miami, and recommended by Celeste (Eva LaRue) who plans to hook up with Jack?

Or maybe he’ll encounter Sharon (Sharon Case) there? She has plans to leave town and isn’t it convenient that it’s at the same time as Jack?

Is Jack about to get his mojo back?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Sign up now for your The Young and the Restless news alerts!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.