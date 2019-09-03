Is Jack leaving the Young and the Restless?

Have The Young and the Restless fans seen the last of Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman)? It’s a valid question given that he has bid the town adieu and is talking to his dead father as he drives away.

Jack has been on the cusp of a midlife crisis for a bit now, and it apparently all came to a head as he left the family company Jabot in young and experienced Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) hands, had a drink goodbye with his mortal enemy, and reminisced about his mom leaving the family way back when.

What started this hasty exit in motion? Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack recently discussed the state of their fractured family and it left Jack in a wistful mood. The siblings think that Billy (Jason Thompson) is in rehab, and they know their mom Dina (Marla Adams) is in a memory care facility.

This made Jack contemplative as he pondered Dina being restless and leaving her family to pursue other interests. Traci and Jack agreed that their mother simply had to branch out on her own and find herself.

Next, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack ponder life together. They commiserate over failures and longings and Victor remembers his exit from Genoa City to find a larger meaning. They seem to reach a lukewarm truce as Victor tells him to be cool.

Later, Jack encounters Kyle at the family home, the Abbott mansion, and Jack stuns Kyle with a bombshell. Kyle’s jaw drops to the floor upon learning he is the interim CEO!

Then the next thing we know Jack is in the car telling his deceased dad, he doesn’t yet know where he’s going, but he will when he gets there.

Have we seen the last of Jack in Genoa City?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.