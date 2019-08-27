The Young and the Restless spoilers: Does Billy have an alternate personality?

Riddle me this Batman — Why is Billy chewing gum all of a sudden on The Young and the Restless?

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Billy (Jason Thompson) is chomping on gum all the time, something that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has commented on and finds annoying.

These two have recommitted themselves to each other, but you wouldn’t know it by their lack of interaction, and friction when they are in each other’s company. Yesterday, she arrived home and found him on the couch instead of the office.

When asked, he barked back about being tired. She sees that he’s chewing gum, too, and he storms out, feeling like he’s under a microscope.

He goes to the Chancellor estate where he’s been having a rough time of it, seeing and hearing the late Delia everywhere. Once there, he sees that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) are there and goes in when he sees them walk away.

Once again, the voices start-up and he hears Delia. He wants her to show herself and the next thing that happens is little Bella appears along with her parents Chloe and Kevin.

They all get caught up and he says he’s there for some paperwork.

But wait there’s more!

As soon as they leave he starts in with the gum again. What gives? The writers are making it obvious that Billy has a new habit, but to what end?

Fans are speculating like crazy online that his new habit belongs not to Billy, but one of his alters and that he’s suffering from that classic soap condition, DID!

Billy has been a wreck ever since Adam (Mark Grossman), who took Delia’s life, came back to town. Is his condition much more serious than anyone could have imagined?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.