The Young and the Restless spoilers: Who or what is tormenting Billy?

The Young and the Restless fans have seen Billy’s (Jason Thompson) emotional stability slowly unravel ever since Adam’s (Mark Grossman) return to Genoa City. Is his mental collapse just a coincidence, or is there something much more sinister going on?

Just what in the world is happening to Billy, and is it down to his own doing or is someone playing a particularly nasty trick on him? And, if so, why?

Billy lost his young daughter Delia to a horrific car accident many years ago. Adam was the perpetrator behind the wheel, and seeing his nemesis once again has been excruciatingly hard for Billy.

In the meantime, he has been encountering strange happenings that relate to Delia. He has found her doll and discovered the word daddy written on a table.

These sightings have been explained rationally by others, but Billy is tormented by thoughts and suspicions. Is Adam setting him up? Maybe Billy is having a breakdown of his own accord?

This week the plot thickens when Billy catches sight of another Delia clue. Billy goes to the Chancellor mansion after having a nightmare about his daughter. He removes some wallpaper, and finds the word, “Adam” written there. Spooky!

Then, he keeps ripping the paper away and finds the word, “Cordelia.” Double spooky! Kevin is there and thinks it must have been Delia’s handiwork way back when.

It’s puzzling even by soap standards what could be going on here. Is Billy having premonitions? Is someone gaslighting him? Is he the one behind all of these eerie happenings, acting in a trance state?

Could this be the work of Chance Chancellor? He’s a known accomplice of Adam’s and talk is rife that he will soon pop back up in Genoa City.

That definitely will be the case if his mom has anything to say about it. Jill (Jess Walton) was informed by Nick (Joshua Morrow) that Billy is acting sketchy, after which she called and told him to report in, pronto.

Is Chance on his way back to town, or is already here doing Adam’s dirty work? Kevin (Greg Rikaart) has been doing nefarious things on Adam’s behalf, it’s entirely possible that Chance is too!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.