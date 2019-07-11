The Young and the Restless spoilers: Is Chance coming back?

The Young and the Restless fans heard a startling bombshell about Chance Chancellor today that has them wondering, if, and when, this long lost son will be returning to Genoa City.

Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) was told by Nick (Joshua Morrow) that Chance may have been up to some major misdeeds.

Nick knows this because his hired hand Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) discovered a stunning revelation that Phillip Chancellor IV, aka Chance has been keeping company with sleazy Adam (Mark Grossman). In fact, Chance was bailed out of jail by Adam after he was arrested for assault. What in the world could these two have been up to that they’re now thick as thieves?

Jill has a hard time believing that her grandson would do such a thing, let alone that Adam would be a part of his life. Nick then tells her that Chance has been hanging out in Vegas for the past year, presumably getting into trouble with Adam. Jill is aghast. There goes the family name!

Nick implores her to find him because he may be key to helping stop Adam from pursuing a custody battle.

Jill agrees and leaves a message for Chance to contact her. The only problem is that Chance has disappeared from the radar.

Is Chance on his way back to town? He has reason to want to visit if he really is Adam’s cohort.

Of course, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) also knows that Adam and Chance were hanging together in Vegas. But Adam was an amnesiac, so does he even remember Chance? Good question!

If indeed Chance returns, it’s likely that he’ll reconnect with his ex, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) even though their fling didn’t work out. What will Kevin (Greg Rikaart) have to say about that? If such a meeting does transpire, chances are that Kevin will not approve, setting up another possible sizzling hot love triangle in Genoa City!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.