The Young and the Restless: Who is Chance Chancellor?

The Young and the Restless fans can look forward to another new arrival in Genoa City as Phillip Chancellor IV, aka Chance (John Driscoll), appears set to return as Adam’s (Mark Grossman) partner in crime. As if Adam needed another reason to be licentious!

Who exactly is Chance and what might he be getting up to upon his return? The guy with the lucky name and impeccable pedigree is the son of Nina and Phillip Chancellor III. The late Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper) and Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) are his grandmothers.

Years ago, Nina took a young Chance out of town and they lived off camera. Later, Chance appeared alone to tell his family that he was now a soldier in the Gulf War.

After Chance left the military, he came back to Genoa City, but all was not well. In particular, he took up with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) even though she and Billy (Jason Thompson) were still married. Eventually Chance left town again, as things didn’t work out in the romance department.

Flash forward to the present day and we have quite an intriguing scenario ready to play out! A vengeful Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) just learned that Adam and Chance were recently hanging together in Vegas during the former’s amnesiac period.

Apparently, Adam doesn’t want their liaison public knowledge since he’s not mentioned it. Which means there’s a secret brewing in Adam’s past!

Plus, Chloe is also returning to town. What is the current connection between Chloe and Chance? No doubt their returns will rock poor Kevin’s (Greg Rikaart) world.

Hopefully, this means we’ll also get to see more of tart-tongued Jill, who will definitely have something to say about it, if and when, Billy and Chance go at it! Whose side will she choose, her son or her grandson?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.