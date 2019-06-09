Elizabeth Hendrickson exits Port Charles as Margaux as Chloe heads back to Genoa City

General Hospital fans will be saying goodbye to another character. Margaux Dawson was brought on to help with the Carly (Laura Wright) and Nelle (Chloe Lanier) storyline and now, it looks like her story arc has come and gone.

It was suspected that Elizabeth Hendrickson would be leaving General Hospital as Margaux at the beginning of May when the Daytime Emmys took place.

There was a photo shared of her and former co-star Greg Rikaart which sparked rumors she would head back to her old stomping ground Genoa City and The Young and the Restless.

Elizabeth Hendrickson confirmed her departure from General Hospital with a photo on Instagram. She was in front of the studio where the show was filmed with flowers in hand.

The role of Margaux lasted a year and now, she is on to the next.

Returning to The Young and the Restless as Chloe makes perfect sense. They recently brought back Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

Also, the even bigger news was that Michelle Stafford would be returning to the role she originated, Phyllis Summers.

There has been a lot of back and forth between General Hospital and The Young and the Restless in recent years. Steve Burton left his role as Jason Morgan and ended up on the CBS soap as Dylan.

Billy Miller moved to GH from The Young and the Restless where he played Billy Abbott. That was recast with Jason Thompson, who also came from General Hospital.

With soaps being a dying breed, it isn’t shocking to see the bouncing around anymore. Now, Elizabeth Hendrickson will be back in Genoa City as Chloe and Margaux Dawson will be out of everyone’s hair in Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.