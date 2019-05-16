The Young and the Restless spoilers: Eva LaRue cast as Celeste Rosales

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal another member of the Rosales family is coming to Genoa City. At a time when two of the four existing family members are exiting, it is unclear what direction this storyline is headed.

Eva LaRue will be joining The Young and the Restless this summer. She was cast as Celeste Rosales, the mother of Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Lola (Sasha Calle), and Arturo (Jason Canela). Knowing that Arturo will be exiting the canvas, some viewers are confused about why mama Rosales is coming in at this point.

Viewers may recognize LaRue from her role as Maria Santos Grey on All My Children. She held the role from 1993 until 2011. LaRue didn’t stick around Pine Valley the entire time though, often taking breaks from the role and returning when her schedule allowed. Maria Santos Grey was active from 1993-1997, 2002-2005, and then again from 2010-2011.

After her time on the now-defunct ABC soap, Eva LaRue made her name for herself over at CBS. She played Natalia Boa Vista on CSI: Miami from 2005 through 2012.

Now, Eva will return to her daytime roots. It is unclear how long she will appear on The Young and the Restless. Her debut as Celeste Rosales is slated for June 26, which means taping will begin next week.

There are plenty of questions surrounding the addition of Eva LaRue, especially being that she is a member of the Rosales family. Will she stick around Genoa City, or will she make her visit short and sweet?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.