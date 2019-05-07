Arturo Rosales (Jason Canela) joined The Young and the Restless back in February 2018. He came in hot just in time for February sweeps.

The character no longer has a place in Genoa City and with that, Arturo will be hitting the road. While he is at it, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) can go right along with him.

Is Arturo leaving The Young and the Restless?

Back in March, Jason Canela announced he would be leaving the show. If the timeline is exact, his exit should be coming up. Generally, The Young and the Restless tapes roughly six weeks in advance.

It was revealed when Jason Canela signed on to play Arturo, he was given a one-year contract. That was under the reign of Mal Young.

Since he has been ousted, and another writer has taken his place, the Rosales clan hasn’t been front and center like they once were.

What is happening to the Rosales family on The Young and the Restless?

Well, Arturo’s brother Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is in the thick of the Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) drama. Where does that leave the rest of the Rosales family?

Mia is currently pregnant and will be leaving The Young and the Restless as well. That leaves Lola (Sasha Calle) who is shacking up with Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Things are apparently going to get serious as he just crushed Summer’s (Hunter King) heart by announcing he was going to divorce her to be with Lola.

With half of the family exiting this month, there is no telling what the future holds for the remaining Rosales family members.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.