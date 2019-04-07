The Young and the Restless spoilers: Noemi Gonzalez out as Mia Rosales

In a move that will surprise no one, The Young and the Restless actress Noemi Gonzalez announced Sunday night that she is off the CBS soap as newbie character Mia Rosales.

Gonzalez tweeted, “I have been honored and blessed with the opportunity to embody such a dynamic character on such a special show. This is the hardest working cast/crew/staff in show business, let me tell you. A special thank you to Jordi Vilasuso, Jason Canela, Marisa Garcia, Kathy Jones, and Patricia Denney.”

My loves it’s been a pleasure! 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/aCltnBXSRT — Noemi Gonzalez (@inoemigonzalez) April 7, 2019

Vilasuso remains on Y&R as Mia’s woebegone husband Rey, while Canela has exited as Mia’s lover Arturo.

“I’m going to miss Mia Rosales and Genoa City. I will still be on the air for another month, but I’m off to shake things up elsewhere. Stay tuned for what’s next.”

After ex-head writer and executive producer Mal Young left the number one rated soap in order to find better opportunities, the current regime of Tony Morina and Josh Griffith took over the reins and began to correct Young’s many moves, which mainly had viewers scratching their heads.

Spoiler alert: On Monday, April 8, Mia will shockingly discover that she really is pregnant! Yep, after pulling a con on the men in her life, the damsel is gobsmacked to find out she’s with child.

Noemi hinted she will be seen on air for about another month, which should be enough time to find out who the baby daddy might be.

If it’s Arturo, she’ll likely join him wherever he is. Heaven help Arturo. And if it’s Rey, we’ll have to stay tuned to see if he is the third Rosales to hit the road.

For her part, Gonzalez was gracious in her parting words. “Thank you so very much to Sony Pictures Television and CBS for gracing me with the opportunity to be a part of such an iconic show. But most importantly thank you to our loyal fans. Everything I gave was for you and the love of your stories.”

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS.