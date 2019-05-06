The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam Newman returns this week!

An explosive The Young and the Restless video tease guarantees that fans do not want to miss one of the biggest bombshell revelations ever to rock Genoa City! This week it’s revealed that Adam is alive!

In a heart-pounding promo, viewers are reminded that on September 1, 2016, Adam Newman literally went up in flames when the cabin in which he was being held blew up like a bonfire on steroids.

But guess what—he’s baaaaack, with Mark Grossman recast as Adam, a role last played by Justin Hartley.

At the time of Adam’s supposed demise, Nick (Joshua Morrow) informed the family that Adam was inside the cabin at the time of the fire, and declared him dead. Wishful thinking, Nick!

This week Paul (Doug Davidson), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) are hot on the trail of Victor’s (Eric Braeden) latest antics. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) thinks he’s hiding something and has hired them to find out the truth.

Not in a million years could she have imagined the truth that is about to come out, as a triumphant Victor proclaims, “Adam is alive.”

Adding fuel to the fire (pun intended) is news that Melissa Claire Egan is returning to the screen this summer as Chelsea Newman. Egan was involved with Adam’s brother Nick at the time she and son Connor left town. Her return will surely put a wedge between the always competitive brothers.

What crazy bombshells will she bring upon her return?

Whatever Chelsea has been up to, will Adam be happy to see her?

Maybe, maybe not! Victor has apparently hired a shrink to help Adam, one whose specialty is memory retrieval. You know what that means soap fans — a back-from-the-dead storyline and with amnesia to boot!

Adam’s re-arrival to Y&R has been one of the most anticipated soap returns in recent years, and one you do not want to miss!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.