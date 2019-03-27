The Young and the Restless recasts Adam Newman: Who is the actor taking on the role?

27th March 2019 2:23 PM ET

The Young and the Restless fans who were eager for Adam Newman to return to town can rest easy now that the role has apparently been recast with actor Mark Grossman stepping in.

According to Daytime Confidential, insiders have confirmed that Mark Grossman, whose credits include Freeform’s Hustle, Famous In Love, and Family Dinner is the lucky thespian to land the coveted role as the black sheep, and Victor Newman’s youngest offspring, Adam Newman.

Justin Hartley, Michael Muhney and Chris Engen previously played the notoriously bad boy who was also a ladies man. Isn’t it always that way?

Ever since Justin Hartley left Y&R in 2016 for the NBC dramedy This Is Us, fans have been clamoring for a new Adam to fill the void created when the devilishly handsome and dangerously wounded character departed. Of course, Adam is thought to be dead, so we have a whopper of a back-from-the-dead storyline on our hands!

Adam was tortured and left to die in a lonely cabin in the woods as payback after it was learned that he accidentally killed a child during a hit and run accident.

There are no details on how Adam will make his comeback, nor a date as to when Genoa City will be rocked to its core by his shocking return.

But, drama is Adam’s middle name, so there will plenty of suspense and bombshells to go around. He and Sharon (Sharon Case) were the couple that couldn’t quit each other, so no doubt she will be pulled into the story.

And, Adam had a love-hate relationship with his family, including competition with his siblings for Victor’s love and attention. So expect Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to have major conflict learning that their illegitimate brother is still alive and likely angling for his old spot at Newman Enterprises!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS.