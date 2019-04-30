The Young and the Restless spoilers: Melissa Claire Egan back as Chelsea

There’s good news for The Young and the Restless fans, Melissa Claire Egan is returning to her role as Chelsea Newman. According to Entertainment Weekly, the soap vet begins taping next month and will appear on screen in time for summer.

After Egan spilled news of her departure in January 2018, fans watched as Chelsea and son Connor left Nick (Joshua Morrow) and his penthouse. It was a somewhat abrupt end to what could have been a fairytale romance for those two.

What will she get up to now that she’s returning? No doubt her arrival will be good news for Adam (Mark Grossman).

The role of Adam has been recast after Justin Hartley departed as the last incarnation of Adam in a blaze of glory. Of course, when he finally returns he will have his pick of ladies as Sharon (Sharon Case) was also on his short list.

It will be interesting to see what Chelsea has been up to as well as her reason for returning to Genoa City. She never was a shrinking violet and her dirt list is a mile long. While Adam will be happy to see her, his father, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), will be less than thrilled.

Egan debuted on the CBS sudser in 2011. During that time, she and Nick got up to some dirty dealings, and she wasn’t above a catfight or two with her frenemies. When we last saw her in November of 2017, the door was left open for her return but a lot has happened in her old stomping ground since then.

Nick and Sharon were almost married, and Nick and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) were a front burner sizzling load of heat. That has since been squashed, so a Chick pairing seems like a no-brainer.

Fans will no doubt be happy to have Melissa Claire Egan back as she was a fan fave from day one.

Welcome back, Melissa!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.