Who is the new Phyllis on The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless viewers saw a familiar face as Phyllis Summers on yesterday’s show. Michelle Stafford is back in the role she originated nearly six years after leaving Genoa City.

Earlier this year, news broke that Michelle Stafford would be headed back to The Young and the Restless as Phyllis Summers. There was some confusion as the role had been played by Gina Tognoni since 2014. It turned out that she was let go in favor of Stafford returning to the role that she originated back in 1994.

During her nearly 16-year run on The Young and the Restless, Michelle Stafford won two Daytime Emmys. She is the most well-known Phyllis, but there was a two-year stint where Sandra Nelson held the role.

There are mixed reactions from long-time The Young and the Restless fans about Michelle Stafford’s return. Many liked Gina Tognoni in the role and were sad to see her let go from the show. However, there are many who are also excited that the original “Red” is back and ready to stir up some drama in Genoa City.

The news of Michelle Stafford’s return to The Young and the Restless was the starting point for many more familiar faces heading back to town.

Obviously, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) is the reason Phyllis is currently missing now. He revealed that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is alive and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is also set to come back to town.

A lot is happening on The Young and the Restless right now. So many familiar faces and storylines that have piqued viewers’ interest. There is a new light in Genoa City and a feeling that the “old days” aren’t far away anymore.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.