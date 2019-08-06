The Young and the Restless: Adam tells Christian he’s his daddy and nothing changes

On The Young the Restless, Adam (Mark Grossman) finally did what he’s been threatening to do ever since he returned from the dead. He spilled the beans to a too-young-to-understand Christian that he’s his dad, not Nick (Joshua Morrow). If Adam was hoping for a big reaction from the little guy, he was sorely disappointed.

Nick and Sharon (Sharon Case) had plenty to say and do! For his troubles, Adam got verbally beat down by Nick who then handily punched him just in time for Sharon to see.

What was her reaction? To have sex with Adam!

Well, they first they waited till they got home from the park, but still, what exactly is the point of this story?

Nothing evolved story-wise from this big reveal that had been building for months. Nick showed himself to be a righteous, indignant dad who has his kid’s best interests at heart. Same old, same old.

Adam showed himself to be a selfish, impulsive lout who will risk a kid’s well-being to get what he wants. Nothing new here.

Sharon showed she still has all her skills in place, able to dispense comfort at the drop of a dress. No new revelations there.

The only noteworthy takeaway from this whole build-up scene was the fact that Christian has more sense than any of the adults in his life.

When Nick later checked in with Christian, who was devouring milk and cookies like a champ, he said, “duh, you’re my daddy!”

What we did learn was that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) sided with Nick, and decided to bring Connor home. Why? So that Adam has another kid to target? Way to go, Chelsea.

How will Adam’s custody dramas end?

