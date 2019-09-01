The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lauren wants Adam’s head, Chloe lies about Billy, and Jack wants more

The Young and the Restless fans can catch an all-new episode of their favorite soap on Labor Day Monday, and it will be a scintillating show as the Abbotts catch up on family matters, and loose cannon Billy (Jason Thompson) faces the music.

Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack (Peter Bergman) discuss the state of their family. They think that Billy is in rehab, and they remember their mom Dina (Marla Adams) who is in a memory care facility.

Jack turns contemplative as he wonders why Dina was so restless and left her family to pursue other interests. Traci thinks that Dina was a woman before her time and her ambitions couldn’t be contained. Jack agrees that their mother simply had to discover her own life on her terms.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) tells Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is alive, but she already knows as they had it out in an earlier confrontation. These two frenemies went at it, but Nick thinks they can still be friends. What they don’t know is that Chloe is still lying!

Sneaky Chloe and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) spread the false word that Billy is in rehab. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) buys it, however, knowing that he’s been acting strangely. She will hope he can get better and stop chewing so much gum!

In reality, Chloe thinks she can help Billy and is keeping him at the boathouse. What she doesn’t know is that his problems are more than she can manage.

Adam (Mark Grossman) has two more enemies on his list when Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) declare war on him when he tries to blackmail them with pics of their son Fenmore (Zach Tinker) dealing drugs. Michael must stay obedient to Adam a bit longer even though he’s now D.A.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.