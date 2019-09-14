The Young and the Restless week ahead: Victor is dead and Jack and Sharon hook up?

The Young and the Restless video spoiler for the upcoming week reveals that fans have got a wild week ahead, full of drama and intrigue, suspense and innuendo.

Think you knew who is alive and well, and who is on a solo venture to find themselves? Think again Y&R fans, soap truth is often an illusion even when the writing on the wall has been tagged in giant red letters for days now.

Are you ready for Shack? Well, we can’t say we didn’t see this coming a mile away! Once Jack (Peter Bergman) and Sharon (Sharon Case) both got itchy feet and left town to find themselves, their meet-up was a foregone conclusion.

“I’m glad that I found you,” Sharon coos to a very well-rested looking Jack who enthuses right back, “I missed you.” Once, just once, can’t Sharon put on her big girl pants and look beyond a man to make her whole?

Poor Devon, he may be delusional. He’s been served with papers informing him his gazillion-dollar inheritance is in question. Yet he tells a gobsmacked Jill (Jess Walton) his life is going very, very well and he sees no reason it won’t get better. Uh oh, pride goeth before a fall, or is that residue Molly talking?

Then there’s Billy. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) rushes to his hiding place and finds a disheveled mess of a man who wonders about the dark monster inside of himself, and how he can make him go away. Hint: DIY therapy from the likes of Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is not the answer.

We’re not even going to pretend to buy into the latest “Victor is dead” shenanigans. Are you? The most likely scenario is painfully obvious — Nate (Sean Dominic) figured out Adam (Mark Grossman) stole his laptop, rifled through Victor’s (Eric Braeden) records and is mega-dosing him.

“Killing” Victor is the only logical way to break Adam into a confession.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.