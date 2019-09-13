The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jill returns, Jack has a happy coincidence, and Nikki is out for blood

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that there is troubling news swirling around Genoa City and its residents. One titan of industry receives terrible news, while another one shows his dark side.

It looks like fall is set to be blustery and turbulent if next week’s events are any indication. Let’s start dishing all the soapy dirt that’s fit to print!

Fans of the force of nature known as Jill (Jess Walton) will be pleased to hear that she’s going to be front and center as she partners with an unlikely ally. Poor (maybe in more ways than one) Devon (Bryton James) is on the ledge as his world is rocked.

Jill will offer her assistance to the young billionaire as it looks like he could lose everything.

The Newman family receives very shocking and disturbing news. Recently, Victor’s condition took a sudden left turn after what seemed like a miraculous recovery. Of course, fans know that it was dastardly Adam (Mark Grossman) behind the setback. He tampered with his dad’s life-saving medication in a bid to topple the titan and show him who’s boss.

All of the Newmans will be dumbfounded when jaw-dropping news hits when they least expect it. Does this include the black sheep, Adam?

It looks like Jack’s (Peter Bergman) sudden departure from his familiar surroundings are set to pay off. Feeling as if there was more to life, Jack left his business, friends, and family behind to find himself. Turns out he finds much more than that!

Explosive show spoilers reveal that Jack will hit a payoff that could alter life as several people know it. The question is, does he stumble upon a good thing or something he wishes he could take back?

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) goes on a rip-roaring tear after learning something shocking. The blonde damsel wants to see justice done and will move heaven and earth to make her wishes come true.

Does she have an unlucky someone in her sights?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.