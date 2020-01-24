The Young and the Restless spoilers: Trouble finds Billy, Victor issues an ultimatum, and Devon is conflicted

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera indicate life isn’t too happy for several Genoa City residents.

Billy (Jason Thompson) finds himself in trouble again. Fans know he is on a downward spiral, so what happens next is up in the air. Amanda (Mishael Morgan) will set boundaries for Billy, which could lead him to trouble. She insists they are just friends. However, Billy gives off the impression he may be looking at Amanda as more than a pal.

Victoria wants Billy to resume therapy today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/SvVtLfZgHI — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 21, 2020

Plus, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy come to an impasse in their relationship. Billy’s mental health continues to impact their romance. He has been lying to Victoria for weeks, and it is all coming to ahead. Drama is certainly brewing between those two.

Relationship problems won’t be the only ones Victoria is facing. Victor (Eric Braeden) issues his daughter an ultimatum. Is he forcing her to make a decision about Billy, or is there an issue with Newman Enterprises? Whatever is going on, Victor takes ultimatums very seriously, and it could impact his relationship with Victoria.

Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) have some unfinished business. It has everything to do with their recent road trip, but nothing to do with Jabot. They cross a line thanks to unresolved feelings. She still has a thing for Kyle and he is still reeling from his fight with Lola (Sasha Calle) over Summer and Theo (Tyler Johnson). Kyle will come clean to Jack (Peter Bergman) about something, but will it have to do with Summer and the road trip?

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) faces a setback in her vendetta against Abby (Melissa Ordway). She has been trying to get close to Chance (Donny Boaz), who is dating Abby. Phyllis’ plan could go awry when sparks fly between the new couple, though.

Devon (Bryton James) faces a difficult decision. It was recently revealed Amanda’s ex, Ripley Turner will soon pop up in Genoa City. Fans have speculated Devon will track him down and bring him to town. Could the decision to find Ripley be the dilemma that is causing Devon to struggle?

There is always a reason for fans to tune into the daytime drama. However, as fans know, the show has been preempted and interrupted recently due to impeachment hearings. Please note some of these spoilers may be altered if episodes are pushed back by the network.

