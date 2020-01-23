Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

How to watch The Young and the Restless when an episode is preempted or interrupted has been on fans’ minds lately. The CBS soap opera has been plagued with breaking news taking over the show’s timeslot, especially with the impeachment hearings right now.

Fans need to know what is going on with Y&R. Are episodes moving to the next day? Do fans need to watch online or via the app like NBC does with Days of our Lives? What is the best way to keep up with the CBS daytime drama?

The answer is that there is not a specific answer. It all depends on if the episode was preempted nationally or if it aired in part of the United States. For example, one day this week, CBS chose to move the episode back a day since Y&R was preempted nationally.

We ❤️ these sisters! RT if you do too. #YR pic.twitter.com/34YNTZ7gps — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 23, 2020

Another day it aired either partially or in full in various parts of the county. The network ran a scrolling message across the screen during the new Y&R episode to let viewers know two things. One, the show may get interrupted. Two, if it does, fans could watch the full episode at CBS.com or CBS All Access later that same night.

Yes, it is confusing, but that is because there is no clear plan. CBS is taking the preemption or interruptions day by day. The daily approach is to determine the best way to ensure fans don’t miss a minute of the excitement going on in Genoa City. If the daytime drama is preempted too much it is going to mess with how, as well as when, Y&R intended storylines to unfold.

There are a couple of things that can help fans when The Young and the Restless is preempted or interrupted. First, when a new episode is on, read the scrolling message at the bottom of the screen if one pops up. It is likely telling you exactly how to watch.

Second, follow the show on Twitter. Each day the official account for the CBS soap opera has let fans know what is going on with the show. It may not be until later in the day, so be sure to check Twitter frequently.

Last, but not least, check out CBS All Access, CBS.com, or CBS on demand to see if new episodes are available. The latter may not be available until the next day, while the app and online are generally uploaded the same day in the evening.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.