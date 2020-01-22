The Young and the Restless Ripley Turner: Christian Keyes cast as Amanda’s ex

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless has cast Christian Keyes as Ripley Turner, Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) ex-fiancé.

Viewers know Ripley and the mysterious lawyer have a disturbing past. They both have restraining orders out against each other. Ever since Devon (Bryton James) learned about Ripley, thanks to the dossier Victor (Eric Braeden) gave him on Amanda, fans have speculated Devon might track him down.

There are still so many questions surrounding Amanda, who is a dead ringer for Devon’s late wife, Hilary (Mishael Morgan). The legal eagle is keeping her past to herself, which has Devon questioning her motives further. Could he become so intent on gaining the upper hand on Amanda that he brings Ripley to Genoa City?

However Ripley ends up in town, it is not going to be good for Amanda. Hopefully, though, it will give viewers more insight into the lawyer and how she is related to Hilary. Most fans believe the two women were twins separated at birth, and that seems like a safe bet.

Soap Opera digest was first to spill Christian Keyes is joining The Young and the Restless. It is Christian’s first forte into the soap opera world. He has been acting for decades, making a name for himself with guest stints on shows such as DC Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, and Let’s Stay together. Christian was also a series regular on the Bounce TV network show, Saints & Sinners.

Fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out how or why Ripley turns up in Genoa City. Christian Keyes’ first airdate is slated for February 5. However, as fans know, the CBS soap opera has been preempted for the past couple of days. The altered schedule will, for sure, have an impact on Christian’s first appearance as Ripley.

It should be worth the wait, though. If the CBS soap opera is adding Christian to the show for February sweeps, that means something good is going to go down with Ripley, Amanda, and possibly Devon.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on NBC.