Justin Hartley returns to The Young and the Restless for secret project, praises successor Mark Grossman

This is Us star Justin Hartley recently returned to The Young and the Restless for a secret project, and to watch his successor, Mark Grossman in action.

Justin was recently spotted on the set of the CBS soap opera he called home for two years. He played the role of Adam Newman, which is now played by Mark Grossman. Justin’s return to his old stomping ground has raised a few eyebrows.

However, This Is Us fans should not be worried. Justin is not leaving the role of Kevin Pearson. He revealed to Soap Hub his visit to the CBS show had to do with a secret soap project, a good friend, and his desire to check out Mark in the role of Adam.

“Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) and I are really good friends. I have a lot of friends over there. I went over there to visit her and hang out for a bit, and I brought a couple of writers with me,” Justin dished to the website.

He also spilled that he is excited about his new project involving the daytime world. It is a genre Justin has extensive experience in thanks to his run on Y&R, as well as his stint on Passions as Fox Crane. Justin did not give any details regarding his passion project or what visiting the CBS set had to do with it.

The visit gave Justin a chance to check out his successor, Mark doing his thing as Adam. Justin was grateful for the opportunity. He praised Mark’s work as Adam.

“Mark was very gracious and let me watch him work, which was really cool. He’s doing a great job. He’s got his hands firmly on the wheel,” Justin said regarding Mark’s acting talents.

Justin Hartley visited the set of The Young and the Restless to watch Mark Grossman in action as Adam Newman and work on a secret soap project. The This Is Us hottie has certainly piqued fans’ interest in what is coming next for him. Maybe he is doing an online soap opera or a show about the daytime industry.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.