The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam and Chelsea take a chance on love

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Adam (Mark Grossman), and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) take a chance on love. They are trying to put the past behind them and look toward a future together.

Not everyone in Genoa City is happy about the reconciliation. Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) won’t hold back in reminding Chelsea of Adam’s deep flaws, referring to him as a sociopath. Could the brutal honesty impact Chelsea’s decision to give romance with Adam another try, or will Chloe’s advice only hurt her friendship with Chelsea?

Nick (Joshua Morrow) will break the news that he is single to Devon (Bryton James) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). The fact Chelsea went back to Adam will not sit well with Phyllis, who is super protective of her ex-husband. Even though Nick let Chelsea go, there is no doubt Phyllis will have words with her the next time they have a run in.

Victor (Eric Braeden) has a chat with Adam regarding breaking the rules. Their father and son talk will reveal Adam will break any rule necessary. Are the Newman men talking about Adam’s new life with Chelsea and Connor (Judah Mackey)?

Maybe. However, they might be discussing an entirely different subject that will impact Adam’s happiness. Both men are known for going to great lengths to keep their families happy.

All the skepticism surrounding their relationship will start to get the best of Chelsea. She will need reassurance from Adam that they are the real deal.

Chelsea doesn’t want to get her heart broken again by him, but can Adam really promise her that she will never lose him. Life is full of uncertainties, especially when dealing with someone like Adam.

The preview video ends with a reminder from Nick that things don’t always end well. There is a good chance he is talking about his brother and his ex-girlfriend’s romance. Nick may also be referring to Phyllis, who is still set on getting revenge on Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Makes sure to tune in next week to get all those questions and more answered on the CBS daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.