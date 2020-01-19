The Young and the Restless: Head writer Josh Griffith teases dark days are ahead for Billy

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless head writer Josh Griffith is dishing dark days are ahead for Billy Abbott. Josh is also revealing why the show decided to tackle Billy’s mental health.

“I saw such phenomenal work from Jason Thompson [Billy] that I said, ‘There’s gotta be more. Let’s go deeper. Let’s go farther back.’ We covered the Adam/Delia stuff, but I wanted to go into the heart and soul of who Billy is and why he’s this way. How much of his bad behavior and mistakes and foolishness is coming out of the fact that everyone expects it and judges him because of it?” the head-writer expressed to Soap Opera Digest.

Glimpses of Billy (Jason Thompson) sinking into a dark place began last summer when he tried to run down Adam (Mark Grossman) as payback after Adam killed Billy’s daughter Delia in a hit-and-run accident. Thanks to Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart), Billy did not run-down Adam.

They got him to a safe place where he could recover and eventually summoned Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to help Billy. She convinced him to seek treatment and see a therapist. Billy agreed. Therapy worked, and Billy was back to himself, or so his loved ones thought.

Over the past few weeks, viewers have watched Billy become lost, withdrawn, and doing everything possible to avoid spending time with those that know him the best. Billy would rather spend time with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) than anyone else.

Fans have been questioning Billy’s state of mind since he left Jabot. Now it appears viewers have every right to be concerned about him. The dark journey of Billy’s mental health is still unraveling.

Head-writer Josh Griffith didn’t spill how dark life for Billy was going to get, but he did share that Amanda, Victoria and Chloe will all play a significant role in the journey to showcase Billy’s dark side.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.