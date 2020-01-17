The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Billy and Victoria struggle, Amanda sets boundaries, and Kyle crosses a line

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show tease relationship drama, including new boundaries, and a line being crossed. All of which will have a lasting effect on the good people of Genoa City.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has a difficult time connecting with Billy (Jason Thompson). They will reach a stand-still in their romance. Can Billy and Victoria find their way back to each other?

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) will set some boundaries for her growing friendship with Billy. Her guidelines just might have an impact on Billy and Victoria’s relationship.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) makes a shocking announcement. Then, she and Victor (Eric Braeden) disagree. There is a chance one situation caused the other. It has been a while since Nikki and Victor had a good argument, so that will be entertaining.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) continues to have issues with Theo (Tyler Johnson) and ends up punching his new cousin. After their altercation, Kyle crosses a line with Summer (Hunter King). While they are on a work road trip, Kyle kisses Summer. Later he tells his father, Jack (Peter Bergman), what happened. The person Kyle needs to come clean with is his wife, Lola (Sasha Calle), but does he?

Chance (Donny Boaz) has become quite the popular guy since he came back to town. However, he and Adam (Mark Grossman) are up to something. The two men begin plotting something. Whatever they have planned, it likely means trouble.

When Adam is not teaming up with Chance, he and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) take their relationship public. The two certainly have their work cut out for them convincing family and friends their romance is the real deal. Not everyone is on board with the new union, especially those who don’t like what happened between Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea.

Oh, what a week it is going to be on the CBS daytime drama. Fans are not going to want to miss a second of what goes down on the show.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.