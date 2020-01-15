Is Sharon leaving The Young and the Restless?

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Sharon’s (Sharon Case) breast cancer storyline has fans asking if Sharon is leaving The Young and the Restless.

Last week, the CBS soap opera revealed it was partnering with the American Cancer Society to tell a compelling and truthful story about breast cancer. Sharon’s story began to unfold nearly two weeks ago when she found a lump in her breast.

Viewers have watched her go through the emotions of discovering the lump, as well as the process to find out if it was cancerous. Sharon underwent a mammogram, ultrasound, and biopsy to learn she does have breast cancer. The entire time she is has been dealing with everything, Sharon has kept it quiet.

She finally told Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Sharon’s daughter Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) also knows about her mother’s condition. Faith was snooping and found the note from Sharon’s oncologist, but has yet to confront Sharon. The teenager instead opened up to her dad, Nick (Joshua Morrow) about the note.

Spoilers for the CBS soap opera revealed Sharon asks the question all cancer patients ask. Will she beat cancer? When Rey and Sharon meet with her doctor to discuss treatment, she can’t help but ask about her chances of survival.

The daytime drama is embarking on a powerful storyline to bring awareness to an important topic, which is why some fans are fearful Sharon is leaving. Sadly, breast cancer does kill people, and Sharon dying is a real possibility.

Sharon Case has been a staple on Y&R for 25-years. She celebrated her milestone anniversary last fall. Her longevity with the show makes it unlikely Sharon will die. Unless there is a secret both the show and actress are keeping from fans.

There is always the possibility Sharon Case has decided to leave the show she has called home for over two decades. If, for some crazy reason the actress wants out, having Sharon succumb to breast cancer is a powerful way to send off the starlet.

Fans are going to have to watch the cancer story unfold to find out if Sharon is leaving the daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.