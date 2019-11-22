The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Thanksgiving celebrations, Theo invades Kyle’s territory, and Jack reminisces

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show tease Thanksgiving celebrations, Theo invading Kyle’s territory, and Jack reminiscing about his extraordinary life.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland‎) finish wiring the Abbott family story. Now that the book is complete, Jack will spend some time reading it and reminiscing about his life. His stroll down memory lane will coincide with the special episode dedicated to Peter’s 30th anniversary on the CBS soap opera.

It is not all smooth sailing for Jack, who will try to keep the peace between his son Kyle (Michael Mealor) and his new-found nephew, Theo (Tyler Johnson). Kyle is not pleased with the revelation Theo is his long-lost cousin.

Everywhere Kyle turns, Theo is invading his life. First, Jack hires Theo as head of social media at Jabot, making Kyle feel like he has to fight for a place in his family’s company. It is a battle Kyle does not intend to lose.

Second, Kyle’s wife Lola (Sasha Calle) and Theo continue to grow their friendship. Their bond is one Kyle will prevent from blossoming at any cost.

Will Kyle ever accept Theo into the Abbott family fold, or will he always see him as a manipulator out to take advantage of Kyle’s wealthy family?

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are forced to face the new reality of their lives. She has moved in with Adam (Mark Grossman) for the sake of their young son, Connor (Judah Mackey).

The living situation is not going to be ideal for the couple, especially since Connor keeps pushing his parents together. It will have a significant impact on their romance. Is this the end of Nick and Chelsea?

It is Thanksgiving in Genoa City, and several residents will line up to help Sharon (Sharon Case) serve meals to the homeless at Crimson Lights.

Friends and family will also gather at the Newman Ranch for a holiday dinner. The evening will take some unexpected twists and turns for those in attendance, which is par for the course when it comes to holiday celebrations at the Newman home.

Also happening next week, Abby (Melissa Ordway) will receive some much-needed help from Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Cane (Daniel Goddard) will find himself backed into a corner, and Adam will seek out Sharon for help.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.