Is Chelsea leaving The Young and the Restless?

On The Young and the Restless, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is in a big mess. Could fleeing Genoa City be her only option? She’s done it before, so there is precedent!

She’s got more than one sticky wicket in her hand, but all roads lead back to her con-artist past.

It all started after her elderly, moneyed husband suddenly died, leaving her a wad of money that wasn’t exactly clean. She wasn’t about to give up the dough, so she quickly devised a plot to launder the cash and involved that other Genoa City trickster, Kevin (Greg Rikaart).

All seemed good until she suddenly needed the money, courtesy of Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise), one of her late husband’s associates. According to Simon, the money Chelsea got her hands on was owed to him, and he wants it back.

Simon has now made it clear that she has 24 hours to return his big bucks. Chelsea seems petrified and has bought Simon’s story hook, line, and sinker. Who’s to say he’s telling the truth?

Nonetheless, Chelsea is frightened enough to be willing to cough it all up just to be rid of Simon and his sleazy winks.

The good news is, Simon later turned generous and gave her 48 hours to cough up the dough.

The bad news is, Kevin has informed her the money is gone. The feds are investigating the bank he put the money in and taken all the money, so he has no way of procuring it.

The worse news is, Simon will threaten Connor to make Chelsea move faster. Although she acts brave, there’s no way she would risk her child’s life.

Without a means of making Simon go away, will she instead be the one to say goodbye to Genoa City?

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.