The Young and the Restless: Jack needs to spank Kyle

Is Kyle too old for a spanking on The Young and the Restless? That’s exactly what he needs! Hopefully the new, epic, front burner plot, “Theo is a blood Abbott,” will involve more than Kyle (Michael Mealor) pouting and daddy Jack (Peter Bergman) pandering to him.

Theo (Tyler Johnson) becoming a member of the Abbott family happened in record time. One minute he was a party boy known as Coachella, and now, he’s blue blood. This turn of events has major storyline potential involving multiple layers of the cast and touching in on significant plots.

Theo being Dina’s (Marla Adams) grandson and Jack’s nephew will have him interacting with veteran characters who need more air time.

So far, the story involving Theo’s newfound status as a cousin to Kyle has been a bit of a drag. That’s because Kyle is playing the poor pitiful me card, protesting that Theo will ruin the family’s good name and blow through its finances like an out of control miscreant.

There’s only one problem with this protestation–Kyle is the pot calling the kettle black.

Theo is in Genoa City because of Kyle. They were thick as thieves back in the day and got into more than their share of mischief and shadiness. Just because Kyle is now a married man going to work in a suit and tie doesn’t make him saintly. That job belongs to his wife Lola (Sasha Calle) who ironically is finding Theo more and more attractive than Kyle these days.

And why not? If Kyle had his way, Theo would be in the dark about his new family. That’s low down and dirty, the kind of wrongdoing that Kyle is claiming Theo will soon get up to.

Will Kyle man up and stop blubbering like a baby who’s been replaced by a new sibling?

Be sure to tune in and find out what Kyle does next!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.