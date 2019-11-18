Peter Bergman reveals his favorite The Young and the Restless moments ahead of 30th Anniversary

Peter Bergman has revealed his favorite moments on The Young and the Restless ahead of his 30th anniversary on the show.

It is hard to imagine a time when Peter didn’t play Jack Abbott on the CBS daytime drama. However, die-hard fans will recall he was a recast for Terry Lester. The role was originated by Terry in 1980, with Bergman taking over in 1989 following Terry’s exit.

There are few people in this industry as classy as Peter Bergman ❤️ #YR — What_the_Phack (@whatthephack) November 16, 2019

Playing Jack was also not Peter’s first daytime role. He played Dr. Cliff Warner on All My Children for 10 years, from 1979-1989.

However, today there is no question Peter Bergman is, and will forever be, cemented in soap opera history as Jack Abbott. The talented actor celebrates 30 years of playing the pivotal character on Y&R this month.

Next week, the show will honor Peter’s milestone anniversary with a special trip down memory lane for Jack. It is quite an accomplishment to portray one character for three decades.

Let's talk about this show! 👏 We had so much fun celebrating 30 years of Peter Bergman on #YR today at @TheTalkCBS. 🎂 What did you think about that amazing cake? pic.twitter.com/AD3e6eYGuq — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 15, 2019

Peter stopped by The Talk last week to chat about his upcoming anniversary. During the interview, he revealed his favorite moments from working on Y&R. They revolve around one Abbott family tradition.

The actor got emotional discussing the Abbott family breakfast moments he has endured over the years. Those famous breakfasts are synonymous with the Abbott family for fans. However, Peter shared they hold a special place in his heart too.

Those scenes are incredibly fun for Peter to film. It is one of those rare cases where many of the Abbott family members come together, even if it is only for a brief moment.

Peter also reflected on when Jack became the patriarch of the Abbott family, following his father John’s shocking death. It was such an emotional time for the actor and his character. Peter recalled what it felt like to move to the head of the table.

There is no question Peter Bergman has hit it out of the park as Jack Abbott. Whether fans are loving or hating Jack at the moment is all because of Peter’s extraordinary talent.

Ironically Peter admitted he thought he would only last six months on the CBS daytime drama when he started in 1989.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.