The Young and the Restless star Peter Bergman turns 66 today!

Congratulations are in order for astounding actor Peter Bergman who has a birthday today. The Young and the Restless star turns 66!

Bergman is a beloved soap actor, having appeared on air for over 30 years, first as All My Children’s Cliff Warner and currently as Jack Abbott. For his excellent work, Bergman has earned nearly 20 Daytime Emmy Award nominations in the Outstanding Lead Actor category and took home the trophy in back to back years (1991 and 1992), and then again in 2002.

Bergman was born in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba as his father was a U.S. Naval officer. Later he graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts after which he worked in regional theater across the U.S. and landed several television commercials.

Next, he launched his daytime career as the handsome doctor, Cliff Warner, on AMC, and the rest, as they say, is history!

Bergman’s television credits include Pity the Poor Soldier, Palomino, Woman on the Ledge, The King of Queens, and The Nanny.

Off-screen, the talented actor currently resides in Los Angeles with his lovely wife, Mariellen, and the couple has two children, Connor and Clare.

Onscreen Bergman’s daytime life has been a rollicking ride, starting in 1979 when he debuted as Cliff on AMC, a role he played until 1989. Star-crossed lovers Cliff and Nina (Taylor Miller) married four times and divorced three times!

Bergman debuted on Y&R in 1989 and since that time has played not only Jack Abbott but fake Jack Abbott! The latter was a look-alike brought to town by Jack’s enemy Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) in an attempt to ruin the real Jack’s life—and yes, it almost worked!

There was also the time that Jack was considered a non-blood Abbott, but happily, for tortured fans and the Abbott family, that whole ugly matter has since been resolved!

Happy Birthday Peter Bergman! Here’s to hoping that you continue to delight fans with another 30 years of extraordinary and award-winning acting!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.