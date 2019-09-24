The Young and the Restless: John Abbott returns for Dina?

Many fans of The Young and the Restless were simply offended that a character of John Abbott’s stature, and an actor of Jerry Douglas’ magnitude, was so nonchalantly killed off the canvas. The premature demise of this legacy character came way too soon to make any sense.

That big mistake may be about to be reversed.

John died for no good reason in 2006, at the height of his powers and prowess. He’s been seen back as a ghost, but that only made viewers clamor even more for his return.

As a spirit, John has usually appeared to implore son Jack (Peter Bergman) to do better and encourage him to man up.

An interesting plot point and an even more interesting tease could mean that John is set to return to help Jack fulfill his destiny.

First, after a talk with mom Dina (Marla Adams), Jack found the need to take off and find himself. What he found was Sharon (Sharon Case) in Sedona, but that’s a whole other story.

Jack came back to Genoa City rejuvenated and vibrant.

So much so that he has a grand plan, a master idea stroke of genius that involves his sister Traci (Beth Maitland), a successful writer.

He had been with Dina prior and told her all about his trip and sense of renewed purpose. At the same time, he was in the desert, he had a revelation about Dina’s life and her decisions that ultimately broke up the family.

He now has a forgiving view of her actions and wants to recognize all that she has accomplished.

How better to do so than to memorialize her life in words?

This is where Traci comes in. Jack tells her that the Abbott family story must be told, and together they will do just that.

Everyone knows you can’t tell the Abbott story without John Abbot.

Is the character set to return grandly?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Sign up now for your The Young and the Restless news alerts!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.