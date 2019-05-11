The Young and the Restless speculation: Is Chloe Mitchell headed back to Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless has plenty of familiar faces flooding back to Genoa City. It has been a trickle effect, with characters coming back one right after the other.

After three years under Mal Young, some viewers were excited he was given the boot. The long-time staples in Genoa City that he shafted are returning, and some of the new characters he implanted are leaving.

Who is returning to The Young and the Restless?

It all started when Doug Davidson was revealed to be heading back to The Young and the Restless as Paul Williams. He had been fired by the CBS soap, and viewers were outraged. Since then, Adam Newman has been revived from the dead, and Melissa Claire Egan will return to the role of Chelsea as well.

Greg Rikaart will be reviving his role of Kevin Fisher following his stint as Leo on Days of our Lives. This has inquiring minds wanting to know if he is coming back alone, or if he will be bringing his family along for the ride.

Could Chloe Mitchell come back to Genoa City?

With all of the recent returns to Genoa City, The Young and the Restless fans are wondering about a possible Chloe Mitchell return. Elizabeth Hendrickson debuted in the role in 2008 and has played the character on and off over the last decade.

Currently, she is on General Hospital as Margaux Dawson. That doesn’t mean too much though. She could easily do double duty if her contract allows for it. In fact, Tristan Rogers bounces between The Young and the Restless and General Hospital.

So, is her return an actual possibility? Well, a recent Instagram photo has certainly upped the ante. Elizabeth Hendrickson posed with Greg Rikaart and definitely gave something for fans to think about at the 46th annual Daytime Emmys last weekend.

Nothing has been confirmed, but viewers are holding out hope. Having the “old” posse back together in Genoa City would be a throwback, but would it be a welcome one?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.