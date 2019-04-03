The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kevin heads back to Genoa City

More casting news has been released for The Young and the Restless. As we suspected last week, Greg Rikaart is headed back to Genoa City as Kevin. This news comes as the actor confirmed his exit from Days of our Lives just last week.

Now that it is confirmed that Greg Rikaart will be back in play, could that also mean that our prediction about Gloria returning will come to fruition as well? Her exit from Days of our Lives was also confirmed last week.

Coincidence? Maybe.

The Young and the Restless confirmed that Greg Rikaart would be headed back to Genoa City as Kevin, but that was the only information the CBS soap would give up according to Soap Opera Digest.

It has been over a year since Kevin was seen in Genoa City. He was last seen working with Sharon (Sharon Case) on something connected to Adam Newman. Ironically, it was announced that the show has found a recast of the character too.

All of this is coming together on the heels of Mal Young’s departure as head writer. With new wheels turning and writing the scripts, will there be more returns in store? Anything is possible in the land of soaps, especially when it comes to bringing back familiar faces!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.