Greg Rikaart out at Days of our Lives: Is a return to The Young and the Restless already in the works?

27th March 2019 1:04 PM ET

With news breaking that Greg Rikaart has left Days of our Lives as Leo Stark, the rumor mill is already churning with speculation that he returns to The Young and the Restless as Kevin, aka The Chipmunk Bandit. What are the chances?

Well, first things first! The actor tweeted the news, “That’s a wrap on Leo. Thanks for all the love. Playing this role has been a gift. An absurdly fun and delicious gift.”

Indeed, he was way over the top as randy Leo. Every other word out of his mouth was a sexual innuendo. Let’s just say he never met a stranger! He even propositioned Xander (Paul Telfer) to go gay for pay.

Yesterday, he learned that he’s really not John Black’s (Drake Hogestyn) son, a fate that broke his heart. Apparently, so much so that he tried to choke out his mom Diana (Judith Chapman). Ironically, Chapman and Rikaart starred as mother and son on Y&R as well.

What is left to play out for Leo after learning you’re the son of two duplicitous parents, no one in Salem likes you, and your husband serves you with divorce papers, all in one day?

Since the show tapes months in advance, we’ll have to wait to find out as Leo will be sticking around a bit, but not for too long.

In the meantime, Rikaart himself won’t have to wait long to find out his fate as a possible Daytime Emmy award winner, as he has been nominated for his role. The awards take place in May.

With things shaking out at Y&R, should we let ourselves believe that Rikaart might pop back up to play Kevin? The chances aren’t awful, since Doug Davidson is back as Paul Williams, after the departure of ex-head writer and executive producer Mal Young.

No one has the mad computer hacking skills that Kevin does, so maybe Paul reaches out to him?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.