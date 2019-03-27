Days of our Lives spoilers: Judith Chapman out as Diana

27th March 2019 4:37 PM ET

Days of our Lives fans must say goodbye to another actor now that Judith Chapman has confirmed her exit behind her onscreen son, Greg Rikaart (Leo).

The soap vet posted a pic of her and John (Drake Hogestyn) to Facebook with a hilarious caption straight from the mouth of her character Diana: “OHH, JOHN, DARLING….You can’t possibly suspect me…???”

POOR DIANA….ADIOS DIANA…”

And with that, we are primed for the return of both Rikaart and Chapman to The Young and the Restless where they played mother and son, Gloria and Kevin, respectively.

Diana’s stint was a short one, popping up at the end of January like a torrid winter storm. In addition, her presence was somewhat jarring for fans who were used to the version played by General Hospital’s Genie Francis (Laura).

Adding to the confusion, Chapman was previously on DOOL, as Anjelica Deveraux, Jack’s (Matthew Ashford) stepmother in 1990, while last year she popped up in Hattie’s (Deidre Hall) Halloween vision.

Nonetheless, soap viewers got a kick out of watching Rikaart and Chapman play out mother-son roles again, albeit on a different soap.

Between yesterday and her arrival in Salem, Diana played John like a Stradivarius. Leo was already in town when Diana popped up to claim that John was her baby daddy. No one was especially thrilled except for Leo, and his bubble was popped on Tuesday’s episode when Diana finally admitted that she switched paternity results.

What? That never happens on soaps!

With the whole Mal Young reign over at Y&R, we have seen beloved vets who were once banished, like Doug Davidson and Eileen Davidson, return.

Will the same thing happen with Chapman and Rikaart? Time will tell, but soap fans have been known to make things happen by exercising their voices!

Be sure to stay tuned, we may see two familiar faces in Genoa City very soon!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.