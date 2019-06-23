The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas is diabolical following Emma’s death

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal the upcoming week in Los Angeles is going to be filled with shady dealings and a tragedy that will shock everyone.

On Friday, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers saw Emma (Nia Sioux) learn Beth was alive. Her first instinct was to tell Hope (Annika Noelle), but Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) thwarted that idea.

Just as Emma was driving to her friend to deliver life-altering news, she lost control of her car following her discovery that she was being chased.

Thomas was seen standing over the wreckage and The Bold and the Beautiful viewers got a glimpse of what looked like a seriously injured Emma.

While there has been no confirmation that Nia Sioux was leaving the show, a new spoiler video shows Thomas saying Emma is dead.

This week, Thomas becomes diabolical in an effort to ensure Hope never learns the truth about her daughter. Flo (Katrina Bowden) notices something is off with him and Bill (Don Diamont) is shown talking to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and assuring her she has a right to worry.

Not only is Thomas creepy and capable of virtually anything, but he is also shown buying what looks to be drugs. A while back, The Bold and the Beautiful announced that Joe LoCicero would be guest starring in a role that would coincide with Thomas.

It looks like he has a product for sale that the Forrester heir is all too happy to buy. Is this for Hope or for someone else?

There is an end in sight with the baby swap. It has been said it will be uncovered this summer and with all of the events that took place last week, The Bold and the Beautiful writers appear to be working toward the finish line.

Who will be the one that reveals the truth? How many more people will become a party to the truth before Hope knows Beth is alive?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.