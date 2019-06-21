The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: A staggering tragedy changes lives forever

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that summer isn’t the only thing heating up in L.A. It looks like the baby swap story takes a devastating turn.

Does the truth come out, or is something more sinister afoot? Next week there will be plenty of consequences in the aftermath of what goes down unexpectedly and tragically.

The fact that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) got into it with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) will be a distant memory and one that pales in comparison to what takes place afterward. Brooke unleashed on Thomas about his creepy behavior toward her daughter Hope (Annika Noelle), but he took it like a man and dished it right back.

This will cause reverberations in Bridge’s marriage. Who is Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) little twerp of a son to talk to her like that?

Now that all the cards are out on the table, sides will be taken and it won’t be pretty. Ridge and Brooke have a history and a penchant for finding solace in the arms of others when they are miffed, and this is WWIII!

The result of Emma (Nia Sioux) overhearing Xander (Adain Bradley) and Zoe (Kiara Barnes) discuss the baby swap is enormous. It was so good to see sweet Emma back on screen.

Until her life flashed before her eyes! The montage of Emma remembering some of her favorite moments in L.A. was ominous. Cue the violins, soap fans know what this means.

Her knowing the secret of the baby swap is no good for her. Her outrage is outsized and leads to an astonishing outcome.

We’re still waiting for Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) to take center stage. They had a sweet moment with Steam in which the events of the past were discussed and put behind them. Will all of this change once the baby swap truth comes out?

When the inevitable happens, relationships will be put in jeopardy in ways that no one saw coming!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.