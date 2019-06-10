The Bold and the Beautiful casting news: Joe LoCicero cast as Vincent Walker

The Bold and the Beautiful is headed down a dark path. Viewers have been dealing with the baby switch storyline for months and now, and now things are even more complicated.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has a crazy obsession with Hope (Annika Noelle) and now he knows Beth is alive because Flo (Katrina Bowden) opened her mouth when he badgered her.

With this new information, Thomas has the upper hand to manipulate everything in his favor.

A new role was also cast for The Bold and the Beautiful and it is connected to Thomas. Joe LoCicero will play Vincent Walker.

He is dubbed as a nefarious colleague to Thomas, which makes this whole situation even more curious. With connections like this, what is going to happen?

Joe LoCicero is slated to air June 27 and July 2. It looks like the role is just a short stint, which leads to speculation that he may be a part of the Beth storyline.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggested the baby storyline would be resolved at some point this summer.

Could Vincent Walker be the answer to fans’ cries about Hope getting her baby back? Don’t expect it to be that easy, after all, it is a soap!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.