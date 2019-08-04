The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas escapes and Wyatt is disgusted with Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 5 reveal that the hot and heavy action set in motion last week will continue with epic consequences for all!

We last left Lope stunned with the reality that their baby Beth is alive and well, not dead. Their reunion happened at Forrester Creations, where Liam (Scott Clifton) managed to get to Hope (Annika Noelle) just before Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) could presumably kidnap her out of the country.

Well, explosive show spoilers reveal that the sleazy liar won’t give up without a mighty fight! He gets through the locked door and before more beans can be spilled, Thomas hits Liam, who drops like a sack of potatoes. Oh great, another concussion for Liam!

Thomas absconds with Hope to the roof where a helicopter is waiting. Can Liam get up and gather his senses in time to stop the dastardly deed?

Yep, just in time. Liam joins the couple on the roof and the males go into showdown mode, arguing about what has transpired in the baby switch.

The truth is coming out in bits and pieces, but Hope manages to catch on to what happened after she thought she passed out on Catalina.

It dawns on her that Thomas is eviler than anyone realized, and she must be feeling like an utter idiot to have married him, let alone told Liam to go be a family with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Wouldn’t you know it, justice will have to wait another day, because wily Thomas manages to get away, and it’s anyone’s guess when we’ll see him again.

Will he try to kill Flo (Katrina Bowden) for spilling the secret? She’s still with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) who is having a hard time wrapping his head around how Flo acted. She tries to explain, but he wants nothing to do with her.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.