The Bold and the Beautiful: Will Thomas lose custody of Douglas?

If Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) on The Bold and the Beautiful continues to go down the dark path he’s currently on, losing custody of his young son Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) is inevitable.

The list of Thomas’ crimes grows by the minute, not the least of which include using the poor little boy as a pawn to get his grimy hands on Hope (Annika Noelle).

It would appear that Thomas killed Emma (Nia Sioux), in which case going to jail and losing custody is a no-brainer.

The question is, who should be tapped to take care of the little boy until, if ever, his evil dad gets out of jail? None of the alternatives are ideal, and all are fraught with inherent conflict and chaos.

Hope is the logical legal choice as she is his step-mom. She is in love with the little boy and the feeling is mutual, but she may have her hands full, if and when, the truth about the baby switch comes out.

Her mental and emotional state is fragile at best, could she handle raising a baby she thought was dead as well as a youngster?

Even if this were to play out, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) might take exception to that scenario. Especially if she takes up with Liam (Scott Clifton) again. But if Ridge did manage to get his way, raising a young child could put a further strain on his marriage to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Then there’s Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Why not add another child into the colorful mix of kids that has become her blended family? She’s raising the baby she and Liam had together, along with Liam and Hope’s baby.

Very few people know the hidden truth about Liam and Hope’s baby, with Thomas being one of the sneaky people keeping the secret. Could her relationship with Liam, let alone her sanity, survive raising two infants along with Douglas?

Who do you think should raise little Douglas if Thomas is unable to do so?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.