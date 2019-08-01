The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Is Flo pregnant?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Flo (Katrina Bowden) is thisclose to spilling the terrible beans about the long-running, infamous, and sad baby switch that has gripped the lives of B&B characters and fans for months now.

But if she does, what happens to her? There is a myriad of possibilities and one complication that could change everything.

Explosive show spoilers reveal that Flo finally blabs to Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) this week. It will be an emotional, supercharged scene in which everyone is gobsmacked but relieved at the same time.

Her bombshell will jeopardize her relationship with Wyatt, there is no way it can’t, but is she in greater jeopardy from Thomas (Matthew Atkinson)?

There is a very real possibility that Flo will try to leave L.A. in the wake of her shameful admission. She has betrayed her friends, family, and Wyatt by not telling the truth that will change lives forever.

Thomas may try to make her exit a permanent one before she can act. Either way, there is no reason for her to stay after she’s exposed as a fraud and a liar.

Except—if she’s pregnant! If Flo finds out that she’s pregnant with Wyatt’s baby, it would be a milestone event in more ways than one. Wyatt would be in line to become a first-time father, and these two high school sweethearts would have a second chance at love.

The entire scenario hinges on Flo’s ability to tell the truth. If she is pregnant and stays, will she tell Wyatt or do another con job and lie about this baby as well? There is precedent!

What do you think? How will events and feelings shake out once Flo comes clean? Does she deserve Wyatt’s forgiveness or should she hightail it out of town?

And, if she is pregnant does that change everything?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.