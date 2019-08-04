The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: The baby swap fallout has rippling effects

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers have hinted that things with the baby swap won’t be as cut and dry as many viewers think. While the truth has finally been exposed, the fallout is just beginning.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) know Beth is alive. They have rejoiced at the moment, and now, nothing will be the same. As the news trickles through Los Angeles, there are so many questions. Flo (Katrina Bowden) will have to face the reality of what she did to all of these people who stood by her graciously when they thought she was Phoebe’s mom.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) leaves before he can face the music this week, but will he be gone for good? It is almost certain that his marriage to Hope will be annulled. She will want her family with Liam back, leaving Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Kelly hanging out to dry.

Steffy is going to be intensely affected by the events as they play out. She was an unknowing participant in the baby swap. Taylor (Hunter Tylo) arranged the adoption, and as far as Steffy knew, everything was legal. Now, Steffy will have to watch as the little girl she raised for months is handed over to Hope, her nemesis.

Flo, Zoe (Kiara Barnes), and Shauna (Denise Richards) turn up at Forrester. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will be giving them an earful. He is upset that not only was the baby lied about, but they all watched as Steffy raised Hope’s baby. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is also there when the confrontation takes place. Will she be able to forgive Flo? After all, she is a Logan.

The upcoming weeks will be intense for all involved. This one act of deceit changed so many lives. There will be plenty more developments coming as Vincent Irizarry was cast as a doctor who is said to be part of the storyline with Beth. As the story unfolds, not everything is as it should be.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.